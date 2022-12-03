Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $105.46. 2,881,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

