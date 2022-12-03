Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $19.90 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

