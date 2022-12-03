Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.76. 6,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 101,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $754,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.