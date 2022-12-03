Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson Sells 21,090 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock remained flat at $15.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 873,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,695. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 378,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

