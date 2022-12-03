Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $3.63 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

