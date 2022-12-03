FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408,835 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HERA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

