Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 6,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

