Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 685 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $23,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 430,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,244.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLGT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,820,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

