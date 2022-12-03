Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 685 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $23,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 430,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,244.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.4 %

FLGT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,820,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

