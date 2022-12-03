Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSNB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,627. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

