FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Reduced by Brookline Capital Management

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biocept in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biocept’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Biocept’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Biocept Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

