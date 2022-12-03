G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

G Mining Ventures Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS GMINF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.52 and a 200 day moving average of 0.56. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Featured Stories

