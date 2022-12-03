G999 One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,918.29 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, G999 has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,918.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

