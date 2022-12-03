G999 Tops One Day Volume of $2,995.36 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,995.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000275 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

