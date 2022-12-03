GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.34.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

GDS stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. GDS has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of GDS

About GDS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in GDS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in GDS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in GDS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GDS by 2.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.