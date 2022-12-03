Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of -119.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

