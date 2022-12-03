Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $270.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $407.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

