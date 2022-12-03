Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in November

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,538,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 2,244,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,269.1 days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Get Gentera alerts:

Gentera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.