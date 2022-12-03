Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNGBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.21. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

