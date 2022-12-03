GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GigInternational1 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,947. GigInternational1 has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIW. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in GigInternational1 by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 826,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in GigInternational1 by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 752,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 291,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GigInternational1 by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in GigInternational1 by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 416,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GigInternational1 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

