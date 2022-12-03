Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 437,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,656. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.78 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Glatfelter by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 4,365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439,697 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glatfelter by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Glatfelter by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,101,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 162.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 560,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.