Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 601.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.23 ($7.23).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.34) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 558.30 ($6.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

