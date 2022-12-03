Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.62 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.