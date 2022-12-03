Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 34.2% in November

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 395,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

