Gode Chain (GODE) Price Reaches $0.0155

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $496,947.11 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.04 or 0.06342328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.71 or 0.30584019 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

