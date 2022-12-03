Goldfinch 1-Day Volume Reaches $122,976.03 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00004132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $21.52 million and approximately $122,976.03 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.11 or 0.06350958 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00506217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.57 or 0.30523716 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,684,726 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.