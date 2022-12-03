Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
Shares of GT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.