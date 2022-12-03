Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

