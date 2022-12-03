Governance OHM (GOHM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $182,789.69

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,330.06 or 0.13720964 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $182,789.69 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.07 or 0.06343802 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00506925 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30566439 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
