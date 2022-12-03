Governance OHM Price Hits $2,306.58 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $148,412.31 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,306.58 or 0.13643214 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
