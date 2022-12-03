Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.61% of Graco worth $161,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Graco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

