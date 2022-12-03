Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 87,243 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 128.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

