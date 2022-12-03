Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 87,243 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
