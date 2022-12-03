GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

