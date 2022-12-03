GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.65) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($18.90) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.35) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.11) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,622 ($19.40).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,424 ($17.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,306.24. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.83). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,373.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,527.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.84) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,002.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

