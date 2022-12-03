H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

About H World Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

