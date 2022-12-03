H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.97.
Shares of H World Group stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
About H World Group
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
