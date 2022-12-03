H2O DAO Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and approximately $80,260.81 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.57 or 0.06294555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00502970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.64 or 0.30593015 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.