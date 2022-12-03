Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.31

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
Featured Stories
