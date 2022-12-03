Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 25 at Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 23.75 ($0.28).

Hammerson Stock Up 2.1 %

HMSO opened at GBX 23.55 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.04 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

