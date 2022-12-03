Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of HMDPF opened at 16.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.08 and a 200 day moving average of 12.90. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 9.12 and a fifty-two week high of 16.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

