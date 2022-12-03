Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 655.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price objective for the company.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.
