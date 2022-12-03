Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 50,000 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 179,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

