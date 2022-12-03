HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,473 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

