Head-To-Head Contrast: Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,266.91% -171.18% -82.17% Applied Therapeutics N/A -259.77% -125.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ardelyx and Applied Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 2 2 0 2.50 Applied Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardelyx presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.05, indicating a potential upside of 1,406.54%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Ardelyx.

24.6% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardelyx and Applied Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $10.10 million 34.34 -$158.16 million ($0.85) -2.18 Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$105.58 million ($3.28) -0.28

Applied Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics beats Ardelyx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia. It is also developing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease; and RDX020, an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd. in China, and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

