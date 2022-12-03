Head-To-Head Review: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) and WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $528.71 million 2.36 -$1.15 million $0.32 31.63 WeWork $2.57 billion 0.82 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork.

82.5% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of WeWork shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of WeWork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 7.12% 2.19% 1.02% WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83

Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.16%. WeWork has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 170.11%. Given WeWork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Summary

WeWork beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

