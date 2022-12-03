Head to Head Survey: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biodesix and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million 1.18 -$43.16 million ($1.73) -0.88 Fulgent Genetics $992.58 million 1.07 $507.36 million $8.70 4.16

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulgent Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -162.97% -723.65% -84.57% Fulgent Genetics 33.82% 22.10% 19.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Biodesix and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.5% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biodesix and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Biodesix currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.77%. Given Biodesix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Biodesix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests. It also provides next generation sequencing and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction-based tests, as well as antigen-based diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the company offers flow cytometry, a cell analysis technique providing diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of malignancies; fluorescence in-situ hybridization for detecting and locating a specific DNA sequence on a chromosome; immunohistochemistry, an imaging technique used to visualize antigens in cells; cytogenetics, which analyzes the chromosome set for numerical and structural abnormalities; and molecular testing that includes hematopoietic and solid tumor molecular assays. The company serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. Fulgent Genetics has strategic partnership with Helio Health, Inc. to commercialize blood-based early cancer detection tests. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

