Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.18 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

