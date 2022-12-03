HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,417.29

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $43.04 million and $4,417.29 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

