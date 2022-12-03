HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in November

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,631.0 days.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HLBZF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

