Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in November

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of CBDHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 145,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,631. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

