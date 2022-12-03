Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,845 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

