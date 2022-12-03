Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 192,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 104,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 218.5% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SCHJ stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.
