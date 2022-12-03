Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $371,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.46 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

